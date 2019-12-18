Menu
South Burnett Times’ new sports journalist, Tristan Evert, in action.
Sport

Ready to tackle new job on and off the field

Tristan Evert
18th Dec 2019 4:00 PM
SPORT is at the heart of the South Burnett and with such a diverse line-up of codes, I look forward to delivering extensive and insightful coverage.

Hailing from the Gold Coast, I have a rich and successful history in sports media.

A sport fanatic, I have dabbled in AFL to cricket and everything in between.

After playing grassroots sport my entire life, I truly understand its value in the community and understand what people want reported.

Some of my previous endeavours include reporting on the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Pan Pacific Masters Games.

I have worked with Olympians, international rugby league players and AFL players to name a few.

My work has been published across several sports magazines and publications, and with family in Kingaroy I am no stranger to the peanut capital.

Please don’t hesitate to email or call me with any information, stories or sports related content.

I look forward to meeting you all and giving sport in the South Burnett the coverage it deserves.

You can call me on 4162 9704 or email me at tristan.evert@southburnetttimes.com.au.

