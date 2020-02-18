Real reason ‘pathetic’ Poppy quit MAFS

Married At First Sight's Poppy has been caught out in a lie.

The mother-of-two quit the experiment in last night's episode and said it was because she missed her kids.

But viewers weren't convinced and accused Poppy of using her kids as an excuse. They claimed the real reason she left was because she wasn't attracted to her TV hubby, Luke.

And it appears they were correct.

Married At First Sight’s Luke Eglin with his bride Poppy Jennings. Picture: Channel 9

In an exit interview posted on the Married At First Sight Australia YouTube page after last night's episode, Poppy all but admitted she left because she didn't fancy Luke.

"I've said form the beginning that I'm not going to stick around for something that isn't going to be absolute true love," she said in the clip. "It would have been like flogging a dead horse."

Poppy added that she had "no regrets" and went on to blast the man she was matched with.

"He just annoyed the sh*t out of me constantly," Poppy said about Luke. "He was so overly positive. I was clearly struggling at times and he was so positive about it and that just made me want to throw him down a staircase."

After last night's episode MAFS viewers took to social media to express their anger that Poppy didn't have the guts to tell Luke to his face that she was leaving.

It was left to a producer instead to break the bad news.

"Poppy has decided to leave the experiment, so you will obviously leave the experiment too," a producer told Luke.

As he broke down in tears, Luke said, "I want a happy ending more than anything else. It's sh*t".

Here's how viewers reacted to Poppy's exit from the show.

Go home Poppy. You made a bad call being involved. You've made life harder for Luke, just by not being ready to be apart from your kids. You didn't even tell him yourself. Pathetic. #MAFSAU — ฿Ø₲ ₩ł₮₵Ⱨ (@VonBitchPants) February 17, 2020

Have to really feel for Poppy. She only had 6 previous seasons of the show to have shown her that she’d have to be away from her kids for more than 1 day #MAFS #MAFSAU — David Mungdy (@FirzForever) February 17, 2020

Why couldn’t we see Poppy tell Luke she was leaving instead of the producers ? #MAFSAU — andrew vezos (@andrewvezos) February 17, 2020

If someone missed their kids that much, they would've rushed back to them the first week. Seems like Poppy just didn't like the sweet ol Luke & used her kids as an excuse.



She up & left only coz he decided that he wasn't gonna wait arnd for her to stop whining & crying! #mafsau — Aischath Imthi 🇲🇻 (@imthischal) February 17, 2020

Poppy goes home and her kids are super bratty and crying and unappreciative and selfish. Awwww just like Mum...#karma #MAFSAU — Brett McDonald (@Bluebam927) February 17, 2020

Awww poppy admit it you never liked Luke and used your kids as an excuse to leave boohoo #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/FzRiF6psuY — craycrayy (@mundanaradical) February 17, 2020

I guess that just goes to show how gutless Poppy is. She didn’t even have the gall to tell Luke that she was leaving. I hope to goodness Luke finds a good egg one day. #MAFSAU — Siale Langi (@sting_langi) February 17, 2020

If Poppy was so upset being away from her kids, why wouldn’t she test it out first by spending a few days without them before signing up for #MAFSAU? — Megzy (@IveGotMutuals) February 17, 2020

“I miss my kids” code for I am not that into you. She’s such a cow! I am sorry but just be honest poppy #MAFSAU — Plsno2outers (@Horyzn79) February 17, 2020

Tbh poppy was using the “‘missing my kids” because she just flat out was not into luke, she was continuously passive aggressive to him from the moment they met, and kept scapegoating it as “missing my kids”. I think with the right match she would’ve 100% stayed #MAFS #MAFSAU — Bee (@bee_starship) February 17, 2020

Poppy just admit you're not attracted to him! That's the real reason you're acting like this FFS! #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/3Lo95Qb9Ri — Fran (@FranDubb) February 17, 2020

Married At First Sight continues on Channel 9 at 7.30pm tonight