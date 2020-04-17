Realtor gets savvy, adapts business model during Covid-19

CORONAVIRUS may have disrupted life as we once knew it, but local real estate agent Troy Schultz said it’s business as usual and still as good a time as any to break out of the renting cycle.

Mr Schultz has been living in the South Burnett for over 26 years and practising as a real estate agent since 2004.

In 2016 he gained his full real estate license and started with @realty group.

Mr Schultz said despite the ongoing threat of coronavirus and social distancing regulations, his business has managed to adapt.

“I’ve still been doing six to eight house inspections a day,” he said.

“I sold four homes last week.

“One was to two brothers who are now first time homeowners. They bought a place in Kingaroy and between the two of them are saving over $120 a week compared to when they were renting.

“So although I’m not getting walk-in traffic so much, I’m still getting people contacting me over the phone who see the value in buying instead of being stuck in that renting cycle.

“We’re still business as per usual. We’re just having to be smart and make a few changes to adapt to our new normal.”

He is still able to have house inspections by ensuring there are only two people at the house at any one time.

“We’re asking that just the decision makers come,” Mr Schultz said.

“So if that’s two people I will show them the house one at a time while the other person waits in their car.

“Before the house inspection, I tee up my sellers to open the place right up.

“I’m talking all doors, windows, cupboard doors, and draws.

“This way they can look without having to touch anything.”

Of course hygiene and common sense also come into play.

“We will also have hand sanitiser nearby,” Mr Schultz said.

“People are expected to wash their hands before hand as per usual.

“Also if you’re sick or even feeling slightly unwell we won’t have you.”

Mr Schultz said his team have had to really put their heads together to come up with ways around the new regulations.

“We’re also doing virtual tours,” he said.

“Plus for house inspections we have a new app where this can be done virtually and you can leave comments with the pictures.

“All of our auctions are also being done online now.”

“It’s mostly been smooth sailing, however Mr Schultz said he has seen some struggling.

“One lot of my tenants recently gave me a call to say they’re suffering,” he said.

“There has been talk from Scott Morrison about helping renters out but no legislation has gone through the State Government so that’s not really a viable option right now.

“At the moment the best thing for anyone who is struggling to make rent is to go to Centrelink to see if they’re eligible.

“Option two is to chat to their landlord and see if they’re in the position to get a rental reduction for a short period of time to help them out.

“The RTA (Residential Tenancies Authority) are also doing four week rental grants. So they could lodge an application and they might be able to have four weeks of their rent paid for them.

“Solutions that don’t disrupt the landlords are preferable because they’re doing it tough too.”