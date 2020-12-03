Rebel sizzles in strapless bikini

After sharing an intimate video with her fans about the struggles she endured during her weight loss journey, Rebel is now flaunting a strapless bikini.

After sharing an intimate video with her fans about the struggles she endured during her weight loss journey, Rebel is now flaunting a strapless bikini.

After revealing that she has reached her weight loss goal of 75kg a whole month early, Rebel Wilson has been flaunting herself on social media.

On Thursday, the 40-year-old actress posted two stunning shots at the medical centre and holistic retreat Vivamayr in Lake Altaussee in Austria, thanking the team for their help in losing the weight.

Wilson said she was excited she can start 2021 with "a healthy body and mind".

Wilson has thanked the team at VIVAMAYR Altaussee in Austria who helped her get healthier.

"Thank you to Dr Schubert and all of the team @vivamayraltaussee in beautiful Austria," she wrote on Instagram.

"I'm going to start 2021 in an amazing place, with a healthy body and mind … and boosted immune system! Love the care you all put into your patients - I am so grateful! Now on to maintaining the weight loss and the healthy lifestyle!"

Accompanying the post were two photos of Rebel, one which showcased the star in a strapless bikini, enjoying her time in the pool.

The actress stunned in a strapless bikini.

The Cats star has lost 28kg since the start of the year, after declaring 2020 as her "year of health".

On Sunday, the star shared the exciting news that she had reached her goal.

"Hit my goal with one month to spare! Even though it's not about a weight number, it's about being healthy.

"I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kg."

On Wednesday, Wilson got extremely candid and even emotional when discussing her health journey with her Instagram followers in an open and honest Instagram Live.

In her most candid discussion yet, Rebel Wilson has opened up about a near-death experience, how the industry didn't accept her weight loss, and how she has now frozen her eggs.

Rebel explained that: "Industry-wise, there were a lot of people who wanted me to stay as Fat Amy," Wilson said, referring to her character in the movie franchise Pitch Perfect.

"And at the end of the day it is my life and my body and Hollywood had in a way typecast me but I didn't want to stay like that.

"It makes me sad sometimes that I didn't value myself enough before all of this to get healthy.

"I've probably been overweight probably since I was about 20. This year I turn 40, so probably 20 years."

In one of the biggest revelations, Wilson opened up about the time she "almost died", which also happened to be when she was at her thinnest.

'I nearly died' confessed Rebel.

"I was at my skinniest when I had malaria when I almost died, when I came out of hospital everyone was like 'Wow what did you do?' I almost died …

"But I probably haven't been the weight I am now since like high school, which has been interesting, but for 20 years I have been a bigger person."

During her Live video, the comedian fought back tears as she revealed to her fans that she did not treat her body with the "love and respect" it deserved in the past.

"I would wear my weight as a bit of a barrier, so people wouldn't get close to me," she continued.

"I wasn't valuing myself, and telling myself negative things. That was hard. I'm trying to change those patterns, so you're more loving and treating yourself with respect.

"I'm working on self love, and that's a hard concept to master."

The actress went on to explain that another very important reason why she wanted to get healthy this year, was because she wanted to freeze her eggs, enabling her to start her own family in the future.

She added: "I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like - OK, I'm going to do this. I'm going to get healthy."

