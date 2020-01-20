Rebel Wilson offloads investment unit

Australian actor Rebel Wilson has already made a splash in the 2020 property market, offloading her redundant Gladesville unit in just a week.

The two-bedroom unit with parking was purchased by Wilson off-the-plan in late 2015 for $740,000 and was most recently advertised for rent in February 2019 for $595 a week, property records show.

Inside the luxurious property.

Selling agent Peter Gordon of Cobden and Hayson was tight lipped about the sale price, but sources said it sold in the early 800s.

The grassed courtyard apartment in a boutique block has built-in wardrobes in both bedrooms, a Smeg kitchen and high quality oak floors.

"It was really popular and we had around 60 groups through with lots of interest," Mr Gordon said.

Ms Wilson has an extensive property portfolio. Picture: Tim Marsden

The unit was snapped up by a young couple.

It isn't the only bit of real estate the Pitch Perfect star has in Sydney, also owning an investment unit in Balmain and a harbour front home in Birchgrove which she bought for $3.76 million in 2014.

