Rebel Wilson sizzles in bikini snap

28th Jul 2020 5:07 AM

 

Actress and comedian Rebel Wilson is continuing to flaunt the impressive results of her 2020 fitness overhaul - this weekend uploading a steamy bikini snap while chilling out in a spa.

The Pitch Perfect star has been shedding the kilos this year, keeping fans updated along the way after dubbing 2020 her "Year of Health".

Among the gruelling exercise routine videos and motivational activewear snaps, Wilson's most recent update sees her sizzling in a neon green string bikini on a sunny afternoon.

"Hot Tub Fine Machine (ps reminding you I have TWO university degrees)," the actress, who has reportedly lost more than 18 kgs this year, first joked as she posed in the swimming pool.

She later updated the caption to simply two winking emojis.

View this post on Instagram

😉😉

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on

The post comes after several recent snaps of the 40-year-old looking svelte as she works up a sweat around Sydney.

Last week, the Aussie actress donned an all-black workout ensemble accessorised with hot pink gloves and trainers as she demonstrated her boxing moves in a Sydney gym.

"Fight club!," she captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram

Fight club! With Jessie & @amycastano 🥊 #Legends

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on

A few days earlier, she had challenged Hemsworth brothers Chris and Liam as Australia's "latest action hero" along with a video of a strength training session involving flipping an enormous tyre.

She's certainly been working hard.

The Hustle star publicly made a New Year's resolution at the start of the year to ditch her unhealthy eating habits and kickstart a new fitness journey.

Rebel Wilson has been impressing fans with her regular fitness updates. Picture: Backgrid.
Rebel Wilson has been impressing fans with her regular fitness updates. Picture: Backgrid.


She wrote on Instagram: "Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called 'The Year of Health'.

"So I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food, which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it!

"Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"

View this post on Instagram

Hugh 🤓

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on

In an interview with E! earlier this year, her trainer Jono Castano explained he had created a specific program for Wilson covering six days.

He said he encourages his clients to workout daily for 45-minute sessions, noting "results come through consistency".

His personalised program for the star included high-intensity interval training, mobility, weights, resistance, technique and tempo. Wilson has one day off a week to rest her body.

 

Originally published as Rebel Wilson sizzles in bikini snap

