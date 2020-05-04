Rebel Wilson’s risque lockdown photoshoot

Rebel Wilson has shared a rare sexy photoshoot, as she posed for a series of provocative pictures.

Appearing in a cool blue tracksuit open to show off her silk black bra, the Australian actress had her blonde hair curled over her eyes, as she sat on the back of her white couch with her legs spread, before crawling towards the camera on her knees.

The Pitch Perfect star, 40, captioned the snaps with a kiss emoji and added: "I call this series: At Home with Rebel." She is currently self-isolating in her $3.7 million Sydney home.

Her Cats co-star Robbie Fairchild commented on the post with fire emojis and joked: "R … e … b … e … l … meow."

Friend Rosie Waterland added: "Um excuse me how dare you."

Rebel, real name Patricia, recently gave fans an insight into her fitness regimen by sharing videos of her gym workouts and revealing that she does cardio seven days a week.

In one clip shared on Instagram, Rebel can be seen doing circuit training including weight exercises, squats and lunges, before finishing off with ab exercises.

Looking good, Rebel.

She captioned the post: "Gotta keep up that stamina! Here's a part of my gym workout today."

Rebel also made a New Year's resolution at the start of 2020 to ditch her unhealthy eating habits and kickstart "The Year of Health".

Setting Insta on fire.

She wrote on Instagram: "Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called 'The Year of Health.

"So I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food, which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it! Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"

Rebel also previously revealed that she stopped counting her total calorie intake, and instead focuses on her fibre intake.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission