Record breaking numbers on Burnett trail networks

THE South Burnett Rail Trail and the Wondai mountain bike trails have both recorded record breaking numbers over the past three months.

In both April, May and June around 300 people set foot or wheel on the popular South Burnett attractions.

South Burnett Mountain Bike Club secretary Jason Wyeth said the benefits these trails have for the region are endless.

PARKRUN: The South Burnett rail trails have become a hub of activity for the region. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

“The rail trail is massive, I can’t even estimate how important it is for the South Burnett,” Mr Wyeth said.

“People come from all over Queensland and sometimes even interstate to ride the trails, which often means people are staying in the region and spending money.

“Every weekend there has been roughly 10 cars in the Wondai mountain bike trail carpark, with people coming from Toowoomba, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast to spend the weekend.”

The South Burnett is fast becoming a cycling destination and with plans to expand even further, Mr Wyeth said the potential is endless.

“By putting counting devices in the trails we can gather information about the use of the trails and can then go to council with evidence that they are bringing people the region,” Mr Wyeth said.

“We are currently waiting on grants to develop another six loop trails off the rail trail.

“The Western Downs council have also been looking at plans to develop mountain bike trails in the Bunya Mountains.

“If the South Burnett and Western Downs councils work together, there is potential to build some world class trails with spectacular scenery up in the Bunyas.”

MTB CLUB: Up and coming MTB rider Luca Turton on the Wondai trails. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

The South Burnett Mountain Bike club are set to host round one of the South East Queensland MTB series in August.

The event will feature anywhere from 70-100 riders and could become an annual fixture on the South Burnett events calendar.