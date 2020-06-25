Menu
Red and purple benches to shine spotlight on violence

Carlie Walker
25th Jun 2020 12:01 AM | Updated: 1:36 PM
DOMESTIC violence too often goes unnoticed.

But the installation of purple and red benches in Hervey Bay is set to shine a spotlight on the issue.

"Council has agreed to support requests from both the Purple Bench and Red Bench movements by installing benches to help keep the issue of domestic violence in the public eye," Councillor Jade Wellings said.

"As an inclusive community we are proud to do what we can to focus a spotlight on domestic violence and cut the stigma that victims face as they rebuild their lives."

The Purple Bench initiative started in Nova Scotia, Canada, to honour a female victim of domestic violence and has spread to other countries.

The Red Bench project is an initiative of the nationally-recognised Red Rose Foundation which works to end domestic and family violence related deaths in Australia.

One of the aims of the Red Bench Project is to have at least one red bench in every local government area in Queensland and there are now more than 40 benches across the state.

"There are passionate and committed community members behind both projects who are determined to make a difference in addressing the horrific levels of domestic and family violence which occur across Australia and within the Fraser Coast," Cr Wellings said.

"Council will support both initiatives and also continue to work with the community and local non-government organisations to shine a light on the issue."

It is proposed that the Purple Bench will be installed somewhere in the Hervey Bay Botanic Garden to provide a place of contemplation, discussion and to raise awareness for the local victims of domestic and family violence.

The Red Bench will be placed at the front of the Hervey Bay Community Centre near a mural that is being created by the Domestic Violence Retreat Women's group.

