Red Earth footprint spreads across the Burnett

Kristy Board, Stephanie Denman, Clint Kenyon and Jules Entwistle at the Red Earth Community Foundation's Red Report breakfast on December 18. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

AFTER a big 2019 working in the community, 2020 will be just the “next step” for the Red Earth Community Foundation.

That’s the message guests heard at the foundation’s The Red Report breakfast, held to celebrate the year’s achievements with the community on Wednesday.

Board member John Carey said it was encouraging to see the community organisation grow.

“We’ll be building on the momentum that has originated through the leadership program and workshops,” Mr Carey said.

“We are beginning to put in place the infrastructure of things that are needed to have a strong South Burnett for future generations.”

This growth has led to the foundation’s mission changing to include the “South Burnett and beyond” as more people from the North Burnett access the leadership training and programs Red Earth runs.

“It’s been a great honour to be able to see that footprint spread right across the two regions,” Mr Carey said.

“They are so desperate for personal leadership development and the model is emerging as a useful tool for rural and regional.”

In the near future, the foundation aspires to run a leadership summit in the South Burnett.

“It’d be an opportunity to hear, in one place, a festival of ideas,” Mr Carey said.

One of Red Earth team’s highlights for 2019 was seeing the 120th person graduate from their leadership program which has been running for the past five years.

The 23 participants accepted into the 2020 Red Earth Community Leadership Program were announced at the breakfast.

“We now have an emerging group of leadership alumni in the South Burnett and North Burnett,” Mr Carey said.

At the event, members of the South Burnett Community Orchestra shared how they had established the young orchestra workshops through assistance from Red Earth.

This was made possible through the group’s first ever crowd-funding event, Red Pitch in 2018.

Fellow recipient, Centacare, pitched a project for She Can Rebuild workshops aimed at helping build confidence and skills in women.

Another highlight of the year was the 2019 Supa IGA Mayor’s Charity Ball, which raised money for Red Earth.

Mr Carey said the foundation also got the opportunity to share at a national community forum about its work and how community foundations could assist with regional development.