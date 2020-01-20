Menu
The Wondai Street Sprints will not go ahead this April due to a hay shortage. (Picture: Contributed)
Motor Sports

RED LIGHT: Wondai Street Sprints called off

Tristan Evert
20th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
SOUTH Burnett race fans won’t be getting their annual fix of burning rubber this April after the cancellation of the Wondai Street Sprints due to a severe hay shortage.

The track needs to be surrounded by hay barriers for safety purposes, but as none is available, the event cannot go ahead.

Wondai Street Sprints president Kevin Krosch said there was simply no option but to cancel the event in 2020, which would have been its fifth year.

“Over the past four years we have had a local contractor bring in 400 bales of hay to set up as barriers around the course, however this year we can’t get any,” Krosch said.

“We looked at other alternatives but they simply were not financially viable.

“We recently had discussions with a major interstate sponsor, who had a large willingness to financially assist us in achieving new track barriers, but unfortunately their sponsorship had to be redirected to the more immediate bushfire appeals in Victoria.

“It’s very disappointing but it got to the stage where we had to make the decision and there was just no way out of it.”

The Wondai Street Sprints attracts anywhere between 3000–4000 people and has injected more than $300,000 into the South Burnett community each year its been held.

Krosch said the event’s cancellation was a big loss to the region.

“We use a lot of local, social not-for-profit groups like scouts and the karate club and they all prosper financially from the event,” he said.

“The bakery, pubs, RSL and the motels all benefit from the event.

“At the end of the day everyone is struggling and the bottom line is the farmers need the hay more than we do.”

The Wondai Street Sprints will continue looking for affordable, safe and acceptable barrier solutions and funding for future events.

