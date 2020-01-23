RED SOIL TO RED CARPET: Kingaroy dancers dazzle at Disneyland

Dazzling Dancers: The Kingaroy Dance Academy (in blue) at the 2019 Disneyland Merry Holiday Parade. (Picture: Contributed)

TWENTY-ONE dancers from the Kingaroy Dance Academy have returned home from the 2019 Disneyland Merry Holiday parade in America.

This is the second overseas tour for the Dance Academy who were commended for the outstanding performance.

Kingaroy Dance Academy principal Kirsten Canniford said having the opportunity to perform at Disneyland was really special.

"It was a truly magical and educational experience," Canniford said.

"The students and myself got to work with industry professionals and dance at places where celebrities train," she said.

"Performing in the Disneyland Merry Holiday Parade was definitely a highlight of the trip."

The Disneyland parade went for 30 minutes with the Kingaroy Dance Academy performing a rendition of 'Let it Go' from Disney's Frozen.

The Dance Academy were sent the routine and had approximately a month to learn the choreography and music.

To receive such wonderful feedback is a really big deal, according to Canniford.

"We received such wonderful feedback about our performance, receiving zero dance corrections," Canniford said.

"It was amazing to dance past the castle and have thousands of people watching us," she said.

"We performed with around 700 other dancers from around the world and even Cinderella was on the parade route cheering us on."

While in the USA, the Dance Academy also got to perform on the Hollywood Boulevard and participate in the Disney Performing Arts workshop.

They also danced at the Millennium Dance Complex in LA where countless celebrities have trained in the past.

On their way home, the Dance Academy stopped over in Hawaii and participated in professional Hula workshops.

The Kingaroy Dance Academy is currently undergoing a complete transformation as it prepares for another huge year of dance.