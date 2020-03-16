Reddacliff brothers clean up at regional swim meet

FAMILY AFFAIR: Alex and Matty Reddacliff have returned home from the Wide Bay regional swimming championships with six medals between them. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

EIGHT members of the Kingaroy Redfins swim club travelled to the Wide Bay swimming championships on March 7–8 on the Sunshine Coast with Alex and Matty Reddacliff taking home six medal between them.

Alex finished with a second in the 100m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke, 400m freestyle and a third in the 100 freestyle.

The Kingaroy Redfins’ Alex Reddacliff in competing in butterfly. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Matty took home a second in the breaststroke and a third in the 50m freestyle.

Alex said it was nice to be rewarded for a lot of hard work and training.

“It was a big couple of days for me as I swam in nine events, finishing with four medals,” Alex said.

“We have been training for a long time for this event so it’s good to see all that hard work pay off.

“I will now get back into training for the Queensland schools swim meet in two weeks’ time in Brisbane.”

Matty, who has been competitively swimming for nearly four years, said he still got a little nervous before a race.

“I have been competing since I was about six and my favourite stroke is breaststroke or freestyle,” Matty said.

“I was a little bit nervous before the races, however I always control the nerves well.

“Now that swimming is over for me I will focus on playing rugby league for the Red Ants.”

Matty Reddacliff in his favourite race the 50 breaststroke. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Matty has also been selected in the South Burnett U10’s AFL team to travel to Gympie for a carnival.

The other six competitors all achieved new personal bests with Sarah Adcock swimming in seven races, setting seven new personal bests.