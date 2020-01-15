Menu
SWIM MEET: Brothers Harvey and Walter Sawtell with Sarah Adcock, who all had a successful day in the pool. Picture: Clare Adcock
Swimming

Redfins make a splash at Pelican Waters

Clare Adcock
15th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
FIVE members of the Kingaroy Redfins swimming club took to the pool at the annual Pelican Waters swim meet on Saturday.

Alex and Matty Reddacliff won four medals and swam seven personal best times between them.

Matty collected two bronzes and one silver, while older brother Alex earnt a silver in the 50m freestyle.

Matty Reddacliff cleaned up with two bronze and one silver medals. Picture: Clare Adcock
Alex Reddacliff finished the day with a silver in the 50m freestyle. Picture: Clare Adcock
Senior squad member Sarah Adcock competed in the 200m freestyle and breaststroke events for the first time, achieving a Wide Bay Championships qualifier for the freestyle event.

Brothers Walter and Harvey Sawtell also had an impressive day in the pool, each achieving personal best times in all their events.

The swimmers are in the middle of a massive training week in the lead-up to one of their biggest events of the year, the Kingaroy Open Swim Meet.

The Redfins will be aiming to use their home-pool advantage to achieve more qualifiers for both the Queensland State Sprint Championships in February and the Wide Bay Championships in March.

The club will host more than 150 competitors at the carnival on January 25.

South Burnett

