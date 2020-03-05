Redfins set to make waves at regionals

Back: Braith Crossingham, Paige Connelly, Josh Freeman, Alex Reddacliff, Casey Springhall. Front: Harvey Sawtell, Shanelle Zischke, Caylee Crossingham, Sarah Adcock, Matty Reddacliff are off to the Wide Bay Regional long course championships at Kawana Waters on March 7-8, 2020. (Picture: Marguerite Cuddihy)

SWIMMING : Ten members of the Kingaroy Redfins swimming club are set to take to the pool this weekend in Kawana Waters for the Wide Bay Long Course Regional Championships.

They’re up against some tough competition, going head-to-head with hundreds of Wide Bay’s best, but coach Terry Dunn believes the mighty Redfins have what it takes to bring home a few medals.

“It’s been an awesome effort on their part to get this far,” she said.

“We’ve got a really good bunch of swimmers coming through at the moment.

“And that’s shown in the way they’ve hung in there and moved up the levels.”

Dunn was excited to see 10 on the roster, with only six having made the cut last year.

And she said the recipe to their success was simple.

“It’s about good coaching at that base level.

“You’ve got to get the technical stuff right. It’s about being pedantic,” she said.

Their rep shirts were presented to the 10 swimmers on Tuesday night. Swimmers are presented with the 19/20 rep squad shirts for making championships of any kind. The swimming hopefuls who will be representing Kingaroy in all different events and strokes are Braith Crossingham, Paige Connelly, Josh Freeman, Alex Reddacliff, Casey Springhall, Shanelle Zischke, Caylee Crossingham, Sarah Adcock and Matty Reddacliff.

We ask the 10 reps, what’s your favourite event and why?

Braith Crossingham, 13: Backstroke, because it's silky smooth like butter. (Picture: Marguerite Cuddihy)

Casey Springhall, 12: Freestyle, because I like doing it long distance. (Picture: Marguerite Cuddihy)

Paige Connelly, 15: Breaststroke, because it's a stroke I love. (Picture: Marguerite Cuddihy)

Shanelle Zischke, 14: Freestyle, because it's pretty easy and fast. (Picture: Marguerite Cuddihy)

Josh Freeman, 13: 50 freestyle, because it's hard and hard to get PBs. (Picture: Marguerite Cuddihy)

Harvey Sawtell, 11: Butterfly, because it's fun. (Picture: Marguerite Cuddihy)

Alex Reddacliff, 13: 200m individual medley because you get to do a sprint of every stroke. (Picture: Marguerite Cuddihy)

Sarah Adcock, 11: Individual medley, because I get to do every stroke. (Picture: Marguerite Cuddihy)

Matty Reddacliff, 9: 100 freestyle, because it's short and you can race it. (Picture: Marguerite Cuddihy)