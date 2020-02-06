Reef N Beef to celebrate life after organiser’s passing

BIG HEART: Hook with his late wife Sonya Henschen, one of the main people who helped kickstart the event 12 years ago. Photo: Contributed

FOR MORE than a decade, a committed group of friends called ‘Team Ironpot’ have been hosting the Reef N Beef Extravaganza at their local town hall.

Late last year, one of the organisers, Scott ‘Hook’ Henschen’s wife Sonya, passed away.

With the heartbreaking loss of Sonya, Hook said it would still go ahead as it was what his late wife would have wanted.

“A lot of people have been asking me if we were going to host the Reef N Beef event this year after Sonya passed away,” Hook said.

“I would say to them, ‘Of course we are going to’.

“There will be a tribute to Sonya on the night, but we want people to come and enjoy the smorgasbord of food.

“She had a huge heart for her community and loved seeing everyone come, including locals and visitors.

“It’s not just a local event, as people travel from different parts of the country to attend our extravaganza.”

Hook said after 12 years of organising the event, he never envisioned how much the ‘all you can eat seafood, steak and sides’ event would grow.

“When we first started we had 140 people attend.

“It seemed to grow organically and eventually we had to cap it at 300 people.

“We get the seafood fresh from Hervey Bay and source the other produce locally.

‘There’s nothing else out there like it.”

Similar to last year, Hook said they hadn’t yet selected a beneficiary to receive their donations raised from ticket sales.

“There is always somebody that’s going through some type of hardship,” he said.

“Last year there were some horrendous floods up north and we donated the funds to an entity up there.

“This year we will be announcing the beneficiary on the night of the event.”

The event will be held on Saturday, February 15, at the Ironpot Farmers Hall and starts at 5.30pm with dinner available from 7pm.

Tickets are available at $80 for adults, $50 for high school students and $25 for primary school students.

They are non-refundable and must be purchased by Thursday, February 13.

A bus will be leaving Kingaroy from 4.30pm for $10pp.

Camping is available and there will be special music and magic performances throughout the evening.

Head to the event’s Facebook page for payment options.