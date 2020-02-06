Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG HEART: Hook with his late wife Sonya Henschen, one of the main people who helped kickstart the event 12 years ago. Photo: Contributed
BIG HEART: Hook with his late wife Sonya Henschen, one of the main people who helped kickstart the event 12 years ago. Photo: Contributed
News

Reef N Beef to celebrate life after organiser’s passing

Laura Blackmore
6th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR MORE than a decade, a committed group of friends called ‘Team Ironpot’ have been hosting the Reef N Beef Extravaganza at their local town hall.

Late last year, one of the organisers, Scott ‘Hook’ Henschen’s wife Sonya, passed away.

With the heartbreaking loss of Sonya, Hook said it would still go ahead as it was what his late wife would have wanted.

“A lot of people have been asking me if we were going to host the Reef N Beef event this year after Sonya passed away,” Hook said.

“I would say to them, ‘Of course we are going to’.

“There will be a tribute to Sonya on the night, but we want people to come and enjoy the smorgasbord of food.

“She had a huge heart for her community and loved seeing everyone come, including locals and visitors.

“It’s not just a local event, as people travel from different parts of the country to attend our extravaganza.”

Hook said after 12 years of organising the event, he never envisioned how much the ‘all you can eat seafood, steak and sides’ event would grow.

“When we first started we had 140 people attend.

“It seemed to grow organically and eventually we had to cap it at 300 people.

“We get the seafood fresh from Hervey Bay and source the other produce locally.

‘There’s nothing else out there like it.”

Similar to last year, Hook said they hadn’t yet selected a beneficiary to receive their donations raised from ticket sales.

“There is always somebody that’s going through some type of hardship,” he said.

“Last year there were some horrendous floods up north and we donated the funds to an entity up there.

“This year we will be announcing the beneficiary on the night of the event.”

The event will be held on Saturday, February 15, at the Ironpot Farmers Hall and starts at 5.30pm with dinner available from 7pm.

Tickets are available at $80 for adults, $50 for high school students and $25 for primary school students.

They are non-refundable and must be purchased by Thursday, February 13.

A bus will be leaving Kingaroy from 4.30pm for $10pp.

Camping is available and there will be special music and magic performances throughout the evening.

Head to the event’s Facebook page for payment options.

ironpot reef n beef extravaganza south burnett community event south burnett whats on whats on south burnett
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett community benefits from generous bursary gift

        premium_icon Burnett community benefits from generous bursary gift

        News The future of a local community is set to shine after receiving a hefty donation.

        Changes to council payment options

        Changes to council payment options

        Council News Direct credits to South Burnett Regional Council’s bank account are out under new...

        School’s new IT program warns kids of online dangers

        premium_icon School’s new IT program warns kids of online dangers

        News Many students are unaware of how permanent social media is.

        Seniors celebrate 20 years of friendship

        Seniors celebrate 20 years of friendship

        Clubs Kingaroy Probus Club has celebrated its 20th anniversary and a 100-year...