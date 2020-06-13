Menu
Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne
Politics

Refugee protests kick-off in Brisbane again

by Shiloh Payne
13th Jun 2020 2:01 PM
LARGE signs have been hung from the Kangaroo Point Central Hotel and Apartments where protestors have begun to gather in solidarity with refugees in the building.

One sign read: "We came on the same boat but some are free and we are in prison."

"Refugees are without crime, seven years in detention," another read.

Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne
Tents and campsites remain on the corner of Walmsley St and Main St after protesters spent the night outside the building, with fears the refugees would be taken to a different location in the lead up to the demonstration.

Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne
A section of Main Street will be closed from 2pm where protesters will gather on the road.

Today's protest follows a rally on Friday that turned ugly, with activists accused of fighting, screaming and jumping on parked cars.

A man and a woman were arrested after they allegedly damaged cars during the protest.

black lives matter editors picks protests refugee protest

