Region in jeopardy as wild animals wreak havoc

ROOTING AROUND: Feral pigs wreak havoc across properties in the South Burnett. Picture: Alex Treacy

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council has launched a call out for land owners to participate in an upcoming animal baiting program.

In conjunction with Biosecurity Queensland, council will be running a co-ordinated wild dog and feral pig baiting program with pick up stations to be held throughout March.

Deputy Mayor and Division 5 councillor Kathy Duff said it was essential people in the region to take responsibility if they had these species on their properties.

“On our property at Proston we participate in the baiting program,” Cr Duff said.

“We have always had a problem with these animals in the region.

“However, due to the drought it has become particularly worse.

“We are seeing cows that can’t defend their calves from the wild dogs because they are too weak.

“They are like sitting targets,” she said.

“It’s important that as many people come on board so it can be successful,” she said.

Council said if the animals aren’t controlled, it could have a devasting impact on the environment.

“Failure to control wild dogs and feral pigs can result in livestock losses, attacks on domestic pets and the loss of native fauna.

“Landholders have a legislative responsibility to control declared pests on their land and participation in this program is an effective way to help meet this responsibility,” they said.

Cr Duff said she encouraged as many people as possible with land to sign up to the program.

“We have an officer who will be going out to spots in the region and meet with property owners.

“It needs to be a success in order to reduce this ongoing problem.” she said.

Baiting stations will be held throughout the South Burnett from Monday, March 9 to Monday, March 16.

All participants must register their intention to conduct baiting no later than Friday, February 14.

For further information and to register your intention of attending a baiting station, contact council’s stock route and pest officer by phone 4189 9100 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au