Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CQ University Professor of Regional Economic Development John Rolfe.
CQ University Professor of Regional Economic Development John Rolfe.
News

Regional Australia can lead COVID economic recovery

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Sep 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE CENTRALISATION and city-centric mindset of governments must change if Australia is to recover post COVID, say regional development experts.

Yesterday CQUniversity's Rise of the Regions Expert Panel called for innovation to drive the economic recovery of regional Australia and cities like Gladstone.

The panel featured Next Economy CEO Amanda Cahill, CQU Professor of Regional Economic Development John Rolfe, and Smart Precinct North Queensland CEO Matt Steine.

It was unanimous among the panellists that regional Australia was best placed to lead a COVID-19 economic recovery.

Prof Rolfe said the inland rail project was an example of city-centric thinking.

"That project will mean a lot of agricultural processing is happening in Brisbane, because that's the end of the line - but it's faulty planning, because it shuts the regions out of processing," he said.

"The rail head should go to somewhere like Gladstone, so it's closer to agriculture supply sources, and connected to another port.

"Government shouldn't just automatically locate everything in the capital city every time."

Mr Steine said social shifts presented by the virus situation had presented unique opportunities.

"COVID-19 has reduced the advantaged of being in a densely populated metro city - and instead, having a dispersed population, coupled with existing information and communications technology like NBN, is going to be really attractive to business," he said.

 

Smart Precinct managing director Matt Steine. Picture: Evan Morgan
Smart Precinct managing director Matt Steine. Picture: Evan Morgan

 

Almost 60 participants from around Australia logged on to the free panel discussion.

Prof Rolfe outlined the required "push factors" for decentralisation.

"For instance, Queensland Health spends millions of dollars every year to fly people to Brisbane from the regions to access specialist health care," he said.

"The whole system is set up on centralising specialist services in the capital, and bringing people in - but that just means the regions are overly reliant on the cities."

Instead of competing to attract new business and industries, Mr Steine said regions must embrace "co-opertition" - a combination of competition and co-operation.

"We need a situation where the state and local markets work better together, and I think we could do a lot better planning out a total regional economy, with hubs that reflect the strengths of individual regions," he said.

Author of What Queensland Wants, Dr Cahill, said lessons could be learned from the past.

"This is the time for learning the lessons of Queensland's LNG expansion - for any energy transition, there's a huge amount of infrastructure that's required," she explained.

"But are we going to be investing in building the skills needed regionally, or will we just do the FIFO thing again?"

"Because we know the implications of that are that money doesn't stay in the region."

covid 19 cq university dr john rolfe economic recovery gladstone observer regional australia
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOCAL NEWS: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LOCAL NEWS: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Premium Content Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Politics The Electoral Commission has fired the starter’s gun for state poll

        REVEALED: $11.3 million plan to transform the Kingaroy CBD

        Premium Content REVEALED: $11.3 million plan to transform the Kingaroy CBD

        News THE long-awaited Kingaroy Transformation Project has officially launched, with the...

        Burnett man swerves off road in heavily intoxicated joy ride

        Premium Content Burnett man swerves off road in heavily intoxicated joy ride

        Crime A man has been slapped with a huge fine after he drunk drove over four times the...