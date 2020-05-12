Region’s DV rates on the rise since 2001

EXPERTS were quick to warn leaders across the nation about some of the potential social risks this pandemic’s isolation restrictions would create.

While Queenslanders were forced to make their homes an isolation safe haven for the last two months, too many South Burnett residents knew just how quickly their house would become a prison of domestic violence.

Last week Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said hospital emergency departments were reporting an increase in significant injuries related to domestic violence, with concerns social distancing is making matters worse for many people.

When it comes to the South Burnett, it appears one facet of domestic violence has been experiencing a steady increase well before Queensland ever heard of coronavirus.

According to Queensland Police statistics, breaches of domestic violence orders have been steadily rising across almost all South Burnett townships for the better part of the past two decades.

In 2001 there were only nine reported breaches of domestic violence orders in the Kingaroy division.

Last year there were 126.

As for the Murgon division, there were 18 breaches in 2001 and there have already been 31 this year.

In 2001, there were 75 DVO breaches in Cherbourg, last year there were 246.

And the trend continues for the entire south west district, with a 350.7 per cent increase in DVO breaches since 2001 (227) to 2019 (1023) as well as the entirety of Queensland.

Officer in charge of the Kingaroy Police Station Senior Sergeant David Tierney said there’s more to regional domestic violence than these facts and figures outline.

“There’s no denying rates of breaches of domestic violence orders have risen over the years but a major factor in these increases is because the victims are more inclined to report it,” he said.

“Over the last several years there’s been a big increase in the amount of facilities and services directed towards supporting women and children who have been impacted by domestic violence.

Kingaroy officer in charge, Senior Sargeant David Tierney says the rise in breaches of domestic violence orders can be linked to an increase in support services for victims. Photo Lachie Millard

“Women are a lot more likely to report incidents of domestic violence and breaches of domestic violence orders now than they were 10-20 years ago because they simply didn’t have the support networks we are fortunate enough to have today,” he said.

“There are obviously several other factors contributing to rises in domestic violence related charges but victims are always going to be more likely to come forward and report it if they know something is actually going to be done about it.”

Last month, member for Nanango and state opposition leader Deb Frecklington called for more action to tackle the state’s worsening DV crisis after experts warned the pandemic’s isolation measures would lead to a dramatic increase in household violence.

Ms Frecklington’s message came after the Palaszczuk Government pledged to inject almost $5.5 million to help manage an anticipated increase in demand for services arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The lockdown is proving, yet again, that Queensland has a dire domestic violence problem,” Ms Frecklington said.

“These new measures do not go far enough in protecting victims and targeting offenders. The LNP has put forward a plan to deal decisively with domestic violence and that plan should be put into action.

Queensland LNP leader Deb Frecklington said more needs to be done to address the state’s domestic violence problem. Photo: Supplied

“The LNP’s plan will crack down hard on perpetrators while increasing the level of protection we give victims. But the only way to take strong action on domestic violence is through parliament.

“I’m asking the Premier to bring parliament back, in line with the Chief Medical Officer’s advice, so MPs can do their job and protect victims of domestic violence.”

Meanwhile, key organisations across Queensland gathered virtually on Wednesday last week to take part in a landmark summit responding to the impact of COVID-19 on domestic and family violence services across Queensland.

Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Di Farmer said the COVID-19 Domestic and Family Violence Virtual Summit would play a key role in Queensland’s efforts to continue to keep Queenslanders safe from domestic and family violence during the current pandemic.

Di Farmer, Minister for Child Safety, Youth and Women and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence at the opening of Bella's Sanctuary, a new $1.6 million safe haven for Domestic Violence victims.

Ms Farmer said the virtual Summit is an Australian-first, bringing together an exceptional group of people from government, peak bodies and frontline service providers.

DVConnect CEO Rebecca O’Connor said the summit would play an important role in developing and identifying the priorities that needed to be addressed particularly in how best to deliver services to those in need.

“The pandemic response has created an unusual set of circumstances for many women and families who are faced with having to isolate with a perpetrator,” she said.

“It is critical that people experiencing or using violence know services like DVConnect are available during this time and that we give them a range of options to safely reach out to us for help.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with domestic violence there are a number of free services available that can help:

DVConnect – 1800 811 811 (24 hours)

DVConnect exists to help Queenslanders escape domestic, family and sexual violence by providing crisis helplines, as well as emergency transport and accommodation away from violence. DVConnect is a not-for-profit organisation that has provided statewide specialist domestic, family and sexual violence crisis counselling, intervention, information, safety planning and pathways to safety for almost 20 years.

Family Violence Law Help – 24/7 Crisis line: 1800 737 732

Provides information about family and domestic violence and the law in Australia, and links to helpful references and support services.

1800RESPECT – 1800 737 732 (24 hours)

The national sexual assault, family and domestic violence counselling service for anyone in Australia who has experienced, or is at risk of, family and domestic violence or sexual assault. 24 hours, 7 days a week.

MensLine Australia – 1300 789 978 (24 hours)

MensLine Australia is a telephone and online counselling service for men with emotional health and relationship concerns, including issues of violence.

Men’s Referral Service – 1300 766 491 (Mon to Fri: 8am – 9pm, weekends: 9am – 5pm)

The Men’s Referral Service is a men’s family violence telephone counselling, information and referral service for men using or at risk of using violent or controlling behaviour.