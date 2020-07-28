Regions’ free campsites open, unmanned amid COVID concerns

Free campsites across the region remain open despite having no way of recording visitor information. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Free campsites across the region remain open despite having no way of recording visitor information. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

AS CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across southern states, health and government officials are once again putting a number of measures back in place to ensure the safety of Queenslanders

The South Burnett is home to several free campsites run by the South Burnett Regional Council.

But despite businesses being required to take contact details of anyone entering their premises, the council say according to Queensland Health Public Health Directives these campsites do not require a health management plan or a site manager.

South Burnett Mayor Brett Otto said these directives are in accordance to the state requirements.

"The Queensland Health Directives are founded on the strict border controls and the community in general adhering to the mandated and common sense precautions in relation to social distancing and the prevention of community transmission of COVID-19," Cr Otto said.

"Further to the regular cleaning schedules Council has introduced an additional residual chemical sanitation treatment of all public amenities throughout the region."

At any privately owned campsite or caravan park, guests are required to sign in and out for virus tracing purposes.

As the free campsites are unmanned there is no record or way of tracing who has come and gone.

READ MORE:

Water supply returns to thirsty town after 14 months

Police appeal for public's help to solve Kingaroy robbery

$24 million Burnett development on track for November finish