Region’s health services unite to find solutions

A stakeholder group has been established to improve health services in the region. PHOTO: File

A stakeholder group has been established to improve health services in the region. PHOTO: File

A NEW stakeholder group has been established to ensure the South Burnett community has the best health care possible.

Key health service providers and community leaders working across the public and private health sectors in Kingaroy have united to collaborate on solutions to better support the health and wellbeing of residents.

The Kingaroy Stakeholder Consultative Group has been established to problem-solve health workforce and service delivery challenges in the South Burnett and aims to work with the community to find local solutions.

The KSCG consists of representatives from the Darling Down and West Moreton PHN, Darling Downs Health, representatives from general practice, South Burnett Regional Council, QFME, Lady Bjelke-Peterson Community Hospital, Health Workforce Queensland, GPTQ and Check UP Australia.

KSCG chairman and South Burnett Regional Council Mayor Keith Campbell said the establishment of the KSCG presented a unique opportunity for the key players working in the region to collaborate and find solutions together.

“The KSCG provides a forum for the core organisations to look at ways we can address some of the opportunities for improving co-ordination of services in Kingaroy,” Cr Campbell said.

“This is something we cannot do in isolation and the group is keen to look at ways we can address some of the opportunities for improving co-ordination of services in Kingaroy.”

Darling Downs and West Moreton PHN representatives said they recognised Kingaroy faced a number of challenges.

They said the group was keen to use their combined expertise to make a difference.

“To have representation from the PHN, the hospital and health service, GPs and health professionals who work in the community every day, as well as the peak bodies, all sitting around the one table is quite unique and presents us with a real opportunity to find local solutions within this community,” they said.

South Burnett community members can engage with the KSCG via email to info@ddwmphn.com.au.