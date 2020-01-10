Region’s mid-summer pool closure due to ‘health risks’

SHUT UP SHOP: The Goomeri Pool will be closed until further notice due to an unforeseen "health risk".

IT LOOKS like the town of Goomeri is in for a long, hot summer with Gympie Regional Council announcing the closure of the town pool this week.

A sign recently posted on the gates of the Goomeri pool states the Gympie Regional Council would be providing swimmers with free buses to the Kilkivan Pool until further notice.

The Goomeri town pool has been shut down until further notice due to a “health risk” related to the chlorinator.

A Gympie Regional Council spokesman said at this stage it appeared there was an issue with the backwash and filtration system.

"We have specialists assessing the issue. Goomeri pool is currently closed while we work to fix the problem," he said.

"It is anticipated repairs may take several weeks. We will keep the community informed on the progress of the repairs.

"We understand this isn't great timing during the school holidays and are working as quick as we can to get it back up and running.

"A bus service is running every day, twice a day from Goomeri to Kilkivan and back to transport residents who are wanting to use Kilkivan pool."

The free service, which commenced today, Januray 10, includes a morning and afternoon service as follows:

Morning Trip

11am leave Goomeri

1.30pm leave Kilkivan

Afternoon Trip

2.00pm leave Goomeri

5.00pm leave Kilkivan

Residents were quick to take to social media to voice their concerns regarding the closure on the swimming pool's Facebook page.

Residents were disappointed to hear the Goomeri pool would be shutting down this week, with council unsure of when it would be up and running again.

Goomeri pool manager Kellie Hutchings said due to unforeseen circumstances Goomeri Pool would be closed until further notice effective Wednesday, January 8.

News Corp also spoke to Gympie Regional councillor Hilary Smerdon, who said the pool's recent closure was due to a problem with the chlorinator, which was making the swimming pool "a health risk".

And it looks like the town could be without a public pool for quite some time.

"They're looking at the chance of getting it running without the (required) upgrade, but I don't think it will play ball," Mr Smerdon said.

Until the pool re-opens Gympie Regional Council is running buses to Kilkivan twice daily.

When asked if the problems with the pool were the result of ongoing underfunding, Mr Smerdon said he was unaware of specifics.

"I don't know what's been spent on it in the past four years," he said.

"It's operational and we don't get told that."

But there have been ongoing problems with the maintenance and upkeep of the pool.

"We had to do some work out there (before Christmas) to make it viable," Mr Smerdon said.

