Region’s parkrunners find alternative ways to keep fit

Despite the cancellation of parkrun events globally, the South Burnett running community is being urged to stay active by heading out for their own parkrun and posting photos to social media. (Picture: File)

THE coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions put in place to contain it pose many challenges to the South Burnett sporting community.

Many competitions have been forced to suspend play indefinitely, while others have postponed the scheduled starts of their seasons.

But the new challenges provide the opportunity to get creative and come up with new solutions, and #makeyourownparkrun is just one of those.

Wondai parkrun director Mick Freeman said it was as important as ever to stay active and find alternative ways to connect with each other.

“Parkrun is more than just a weekly run, it is a social gathering and is all about promoting mental health as well as physical health,” Freeman said.

“With the new rules regarding social distancing, we are encouraging people to make their own parkrun, get out on to the rail trails and take lots of photos to share with others.

“In these crazy times it is important to connect socially, and we want to see our parkrun community sharing and posting photos of their runs online.”

South Burnett Saints president and frequent parkrunner Daniel Clacy has marked out a 5km circuit on the Kingaroy section of the South Burnett Rail Trail that starts beside the Liberty Fuel Station and stretches 2.5km out and back.

The 2.5km turning point is on the rail trail about 200m past Meiers Rd, marked in bright orange spray paint.

The 2.5km turnaround mark is about 200m past Meiers Road on the Kingaroy section of the South Burnett Rail Trail.

Clacy said trying to stay fit and active while adhering to social distancing restrictions could provide its fair share of challenges.

“Because of what is happening, it’s getting more and more difficult to stay together in a physical sense, which can certainly impact your mental wellbeing,” he said.

“It’s is important that we find other ways to stay connected and there are plenty of apps and platforms to keep in contact with family and friends.

“Strava is a great running app that tracks your physical activity, records distances and times and allows you to follow friends and other athletes to see what physical activity they are doing.”

There’s a whopping 89km worth of rail trail between Kingaroy and Kilkivan, and there is nothing stopping you from getting out and making the most of one of the region’s great outdoor assets.