Region’s speedway racer claims inaugural Kings E Royal

South Burnett’s Josh Harm took out the inaugural Kings E Royal with his virtual modified sedan. (Picture: Kingaroy Speedway)

SPEEDWAY events across the country have stalled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and drivers are now turning to virtual racing to get their fix of burning rubber.

iRacing is the world’s premier motorsport racing simulation that puts members in the driving seat, giving them a realistic taste of competitive racing.

Speedway Sedans Australia created a virtual Kings Royal event, based on the Kingaroy Speedway circuit.

More than 300 competitors from across the country revved their virtual engines to take on the challenge, and South Burnett’s Josh Harm emerged victorious, crossing the finish line first.

Harm said the virtual platform led to just as many crashes as the real deal as drivers really pushed the limits.

“It’s all done on the iRacing virtual platform game and it’s the next best thing to actually racing,” Harm said.

“It’s is very realistic, with drivers designing their cars to match what they are in real life – this includes tyre pressure, brakes and suspension.

“Even the tracks are realistic, for example at the start of the race the track is slick and fresh and as the race progresses it gets worn down.”

Harm has been a regular on the Kingaroy Speedway track where he competed in the Kings Royal back in January.

Kingaroy Speedway’s Tanya Barron said holding events using virtual racing was a great initiative that would maintain interest in the sport.

“The iRacing is a great way to keep the community involved and interested in speedway racing,” Barron said.

“We were contacted about doing a race for the Kings Royal using an American track called Charlotte, which is very similar to the Kingaroy track.

“Both the V8s and Speedway Sedans Australia are using the virtual technology to continue racing and continue promoting the sport.”

The Australian speedway season doesn’t start until September and Barron said they had a big season planned, and hopes racing will be on track by then.