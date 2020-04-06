Region’s sport stores facing major supply shortage

PRODUCTS RUNNING OUT THE DOOR: Cathy Goodhew from Sportfirst with her employee Chloe Sims. Photo: Madeline Grace

PRODUCTS RUNNING OUT THE DOOR: Cathy Goodhew from Sportfirst with her employee Chloe Sims. Photo: Madeline Grace

AS RESIDENTS throughout the South Burnett turn to home workouts to keep fit, the region’s sports stores are unable to keep up with demand for equipment due to a major supply shortage.

Most gym equipment comes from China, and when the country closed its borders, Australia was unable to import its usual supply of equipment.

This has left sporting stores in the region, such as Sportsfirst, struggling to secure stock.

Sportsfirst manager Cathy Goodhew said more and more people were looking to buy home gym equipment but it was not available.

“After Christmas, China shut down and as a result no one in Australia has been able to get their regular source of supplies,” Goodhew said.

“Over the past two weeks a lot of people have come in looking for home gym equipment and all we have left is resistance bands.

“I have gone to every single supplier I know and they all have nothing.”

Struddys Sport in Murgon is facing the same problem.

Manager Leigh Dudgeon said it was a tough time for sports stores.

“Pretty well all suppliers are out at the moment and who knows who long this is going to last,” Dudgeon said.

“We are pretty low on home workout stock, however we can get a fair bit of boxing equipment and still have resistance bands.

“With gyms closed, a lot of people are coming in looking for equipment and it would be nice if we could get some more stock.”

Despite the lack of available equipment, Goodhew said it was important people found alternative ways to stay fit.

“A lot of people only know how to train in a gym, however in times like this we need to learn how to improvise, she said.

“You can do a lot with resistance bands and they have been proven to show results.

“We have had a number of people come in and buy running shoes, which shows people are getting out on to the rail trail and running around town.”

Goodhew said her major suppliers were unlikely to restock until May.