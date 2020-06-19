Region’s two councils meet for first time post election

FIRST MEET UP: Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council leadership team travelled to Kingaroy to meet with the leadership team of the South Burnett Regional Council post election and coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Laura Blackmore

AFTER the local election was held in March this year, the two neighbouring councils in the South Burnett have been unable to meet in person due to coronavirus restrictions.

Now, the newly elected leadership teams from South Burnett Regional Council and Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council have finally been able to come together for their first meet up.

The Cherbourg leadership team travelled to Kingaroy for a lunch and discussion about the next coming months with the South Burnett leadership team.

Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council’s Mayor Elvie Sandow said it would make life easier now they could meet in person.

“(South Burnett Regional Council) is our neighbouring council so we have to keep that partnership going,” Cr Sandow said.

“Now the coronavirus restrictions are eased we can do a lot more.

“We have all grown up together, so our history goes a long way back.

“We could even probably tell some secrets about one and another.”

South Burnett Regional Council Mayor Bretto Otto said he looked forward to continuing to build on the neighbouring council’s partnership.

“We have always had good co-operation between the two councils and we are keen to see that continue over the next four years,” he said.

Cherbourg Deputy Mayor Tom Langton, South Burnett Mayor Brett Otto, Cherbourg Mayor Elvie Sandow and South Burnett Deputy Mayor Gavin Jones. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Deputy Mayor Gavin Jones said he couldn’t believe how their lives had come full circle since their earlier days playing sport in the region.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I think we would all end up working together on council one day,” Cr Jones said.

“We used to compete in sport, especially on the rugby league field.

“Like Elvie said we are neighbours.

“Even though were separate councils we are all one region, all the same people, black and white, working together.”

Cherbourg deputy mayor Tom Langton said he thought this new era at council was going to be an exciting one to watch over the coming months.