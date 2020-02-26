Relationship breakdown lands man in court on five charges

A man who turned to drugs and self-harm after his relationship deteriorated faced Kingaroy court this week on five drugs and weapons charges.

A WONDAI man who turned to drugs and self-harm after his relationship deteriorated faced Kingaroy Magistrates Court this week on five drug and weapons charges.

Defence lawyer Andrew Kelly told the court his client's five-year relationship ended last year.

"His girlfriend was quite unstable, had mental health issues and was a fairly heavy drug user," he said.

"He supported her financially for about 12 months. Things deteriorated, they separated, it was around that time that he started showing signs of depression.

"His mother took him to several doctors, to Lives Lived Well, and psychiatrists on the Gold Coast.

"He was referred to a drug addiction psychiatrist in Brisbane. He started using marijuana recreationally before he commenced his relationship but became a much heavier user during the relationship and he eventually became addicted to marijuana," the lawyer said.

"He started misusing prescription medication as well."

On December 20, 2019, the man's sister found him in his bedroom, semi-coherent from drugs, with a loaded rifle on the floor beside him.

The 23-year-old made self-harm comments to his sister, who was extremely upset and concerned.

She called her mother, who in turn contacted police. Officers met his mother and other family members at the property.

Officers raided his room and found six water pipes, one grass pipe, one metallic cone piece, three pairs of scissors and three grinders.

They also found ammunition and a rimfire rifle, which he did not have a licence for, and a point of ecstasy and 20g of marijuana.

Paramedics took the man to the Cherbourg Hospital, where a visiting psychiatrist from Toowoomba offered to drive him to the Toowoomba mental health unit.

The court heard that, on the way, the 23-year-old convinced the psychiatrist to take him back to the property so he could collect some of his belongings.

When they arrived at the property the man ran off, but was later arrested by police and taken under escort to the Toowoomba mental health unit, where he stayed for three days.

Mr Kelly said his client had one relapse since then, where he attempted to self-harm, but he's been back on track since about January 10.

"Things are looking much more promising and he's heading in the right direction again now," he said.

"He's obviously a person who has respect for the law, however he's had some difficulties through his mental health issues and he's become involved in drugs, which he's now attempting to overcome."

Magistrate Louisa Pink acknowledged he was making positive steps for his future.

"You've clearly experienced some difficulties which has seen you resort to drug use," she said.

"The great positive is that you have a strong and supportive family and you've also taken steps to try and get some help, which is very much to your credit and I hope you continue with it."

The 23-year-old was placed on a good behaviour bond.

The conditions of his bond include attending a drug assessment and education session and not re-offend within the next four months.

If he does not meet these conditions, he will be ordered to pay $600 and may be re-sentenced on two counts of drug possession, and possession of drug utensils.

For the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, he was fined $250.

For unlawful possession of explosives (ammunition), he was fined $100.

No convictions were recorded.