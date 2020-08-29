Relay For Life fundraising on track ahead of virtual relay

Eric and Carla Cross lead the survivors and carers laps at the South Burnett Relay For Life in 2019. (Photo Claudia Williams)

EVERY four minutes an Australian is diagnosed with cancer and it’s estimated just under 50,000 Australians will die from the disease this year.

These frightening statistics are the reason people like Rowena Dionysius get so passionately involved in the Cancer Council’s Relay For Life.

The team at South Burnett Relay For Life are full steam ahead for what will be the regions very first virtual Relay For Life.

Fundraising targets are well and truly on track, with $15,796 of the $18,000 already raised.

Unlike events in the past, this year will be online with the event broadcast on the night of October 10.

South Burnett Relay For Life Chair, Rowena Dionysius said it has been tricky trying to organise this years event.

“The response from the community has still been really good and despite everything that has happened this year everyone is still willing to donate,” Mrs Dionysius said.

“Our biggest goal every year is to do our best and this year wont be any different.

“Obviously it wont be a physical event this year and it has been tricky trying to organise, however I am confident we will well and truly reach our fundraising goal.”

Last years event raised over $100,00 and had approximately 40 teams participate.

This year there are currently twelve teams flying the flag as well as several different fundraising initiatives.

Mrs Dionysius said without the physical event this year they are strongly encouraging public donations.

“We have significantly less teams involved this year, however we still have a number of fundraising initiatives in place such as the chocolate drive and a macramé day on September 5,” she said.

“The Ride For Relay is one of our major fundraisers and they have so far brought it about $7000.

“We are hoping to raise more than the initial target with all the money going towards fighting cancer.”

Now in it’s fourth year, the Ride For Relay is a five day, 400 kilometre ride.

Riders start in Kingaroy before riding to Nanango, Kumbia, Cooyar, Blackbutt and finally back to Kingaroy.

Ride For Relay starts Tuesday September 1.

To get behind a worthy cause and make a donation to the South Burnett Relay For Life click here.