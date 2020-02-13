Remembering our local wildlife hero ‘koala man’

Koala catcher Neale Ambler made sure Munchkins was unharmed before she was relocated. Photo: Barclay White.

WHEN wildlife volunteer and well-loved Nanango resident Neale Ambler passed away last weekend, he left behind a legacy of dedication, love, and generosity.

According to Wendy Stratford from the Kingaroy RSPCA, Neale volunteered there for over ten years.

“He was very passionate about his wildlife rescues,” Ms Stratford said.

“He would always go without to make sure they (the rescued wildlife) get what they needed, and he would travel all over for them.

“He was a generous and kind-hearted man. Always up for a chat.

“He did everything out of his own pockets for the animals. He truly cared about making a difference.”

REST IN PEACE: Neale was dedicated to saving wildlife with a specialty and huge love for koala's. Photo: Kingaroy RSPCA.

Ms Stratford only knew Neale for three years, but said he made an impact on her with his work.

“He just loved animals and was so giving towards animals,” she said.

“It was is whole life.

“We called on him frequently to go and rescue animals and he was a registered carer with us.

“He has also donated generous amounts of money to us over the years.

“He will be missed dearly.”

Neale was affectionately known around the region as ‘the koala man’.

His life was dedicated to advocating for Australian wildlife.

Tina St Clair, the secretary of the wildlife wanders carers group said he was with them since 2007.

"Munchkin" was previously rescued by Neale Ambler when her mother was hit by a car in 2012. Photo Barclay White.

“He used to devise ways to catch the koalas – he’d fence off an area around a tree … devise a trap, on occasions he managed to trap the koala and deal with it there,” she said.

“He was totally dedicated to the wildlife cause.

“He was amazing with the wild life.

“He will really will be missed, he did a fantastic job, a very generous person with his time. He’d go miles out to a rescue.

“He was one-of a kind and totally dedicated.

“He just thought it was such a worthy cause and he was an environmentalist.”

When he wasn’t out saving Koalas, Neale could be found at the Nanango Men’s Shed.

According to member Grayham Firth he was there every week.

“He was always there and always up for a chat,” he said.

“I’ve known him through the men’s shed and as a friend for two or three years.

“I think the wild life rescue group have lost a champion.

“Out of his own money at any time of day he would drop what he was doing and just go to do a rescue.

”Neale would always go the extra yard and was totally devoted to the movement.”

Kingaroy RSPCA: "We are saddened to hear of the passing of one of our volunteers and wildlife rescuer Neale Ambler."

Mr Firth said he has fond memories of Neale walking around Nanango Markets dressed as a magpie for the cause.

“One day he went to the markets with this outfit on and he stood under the tree and got swooped by them,” he said.

“It was pretty funny and Neale was always up for a laugh.

“The kids loved it too. In his magpie outfit he was like a pied piper and the little children would follow along behind him and guide him because he couldn’t see out of his magpie head.

Mr Firth said Neale’s passing has made all members of the Nanango Men’s Shed release they’re not bullet proof.

“He was so full of life and now he’s just gone. We can’t believe it,” he said.

“He was an unselfish and had an aversion for recycling.

“He was well respected by the members of the shed and a gentle and easy to talk to bloke.”

MARKETS MAGPIE: Neale Ambler used to dress up as a magpie at the Nanango Markets to advocate for Australian wildlife. Photo: Nanango Men's Shed.

To cover the costs of Neale’s funeral, his friend Zoey Button has put together a go fund me page.

“He was a very good friend of mine and my partners. We’ve known him a couple of years,” she said.

“Any leftover donated funds from the funeral will go towards a koala charity. It’s what he would have wanted.

“He was an awesome guy all around and he dedicated his entire life to wildlife.

“It was his true passion.”

Through is involvement with the Nanango Men’s Shed, Neale also befriended Councillor and local Roz Frohloff.

“I had only known Neale for probably the last three years of being involved with the Nanango Men’s shed and helping out with their sausage sizzles at IGA every month,” she said.

“Neale was always a very polite man and when we spoke about wildlife his eyes would light up.

“Neale always said that he could communicate better with animals then he could with people.

“It was always a pleasure to catch up with him and to listen to his recent adventures that he had in the previous weeks of either looking resecuring a baby joey after its mother was hit by a vehicle or removing an unwanted bird or animal from someone’s back yard.

“He was never tired of want he did for that was his passion no matter what kind of animal it was whether it was covered in fur, feather or scales.”

You can donate to Neale Amber’s funeral on his go fund me page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/neale-ambler-funeral-cost