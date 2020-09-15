Remorseful defendant would never forgive himself if dad died

REGRETFUL DECISION: A drink driver who caused a single vehicle rollover while driving his dad home, has avoided a near catastrophe.

FULL of regret, a drink driver who caused a single vehicle rollover while driving his father home, said he would never have forgiven himself if the crash had resulted in a fatality.

When Jordon Gregory Muller appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday, he was apologetic and remorseful for his actions and looked down at the ground.

Pleading guilty to the mid-range drink driving charge, Muller agreed that he would never have been able to forgive himself had his father or someone else been seriously injured or died as a result of the crash.

The incident occurred last month when Muller's father asked his son to drive him home as he and the defendant's mother were going through a divorce at the time and he did not want anyone else to drive him.

Driving along Fairymead Road at Bundaberg North, the defendant attempted to take a short cut home by entering a cane paddock but crashed on the block of land.

Muller returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.118% and while no one sustained serious injuries, his father was transported to Bundaberg Hospital after feeling unwell following the crash.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney said the decision to drink drive was foolish and could have potentially resulted in catastrophic consequences.

Muller agreed with the Magistrate and said he would not make the same mistake of driving while under the influence again.

He said while he was aware he had been drinking, he did not think the reading would be as high as it was.

While Magistrate Moloney said the incident was serious, he took the defendant's limited criminal history into consideration, as well as his requirement to drive to and from work and agreed to enforce the minimum disqualification period.

Muller was fined $600 and was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months. No conviction was recorded.