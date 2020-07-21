Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV

Renee ‘worried’ about reunion with ex Ciarran in Paradise

by Amy Price
21st Jul 2020 7:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

 

Renee Barrett admits she was "really worried" about running into ex-boyfriend Ciarran Stott on Bachelor in Paradise, saying she couldn't forgive him after he cheated on her.

Barrett will arrive in Fiji in tonight's episode after it was revealed on the Channel 10 dating show last week that her relationship with Stott ended last year after he cheated on her at a wedding.

Renee Barrett will enter Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday night. Picture: supplied/ Channel 10
Renee Barrett will enter Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday night. Picture: supplied/ Channel 10

The split happened shortly before she appeared on The Bachelor and Stott went on to appear on The Bachelorette.

"I have an ex (Stott) who I was with for a while before either of us were on TV," Barrett said. "I am really worried (about bumping into him). I was cheated on and I feel like it'll bring up some unwanted memories. I just don't know if I could ever forgive him for breaking my trust. But you never know."

Unlucky in love, Barrett revealed she also went on a disaster date with a wealthy man who "didn't like his meal, so he picked up my plate and swapped it for his".

Bachelor in Paradise continues tonight at 7:30pm on Channel 10.

Originally published as Renee 'worried' about reunion with ex Ciarran in Paradise

She will run into ex-boyfriend Ciarran Stott. Picture: Supplied/ Channel 10
She will run into ex-boyfriend Ciarran Stott. Picture: Supplied/ Channel 10

More Stories

Show More
bachelor in paradise 2020 channel ten ciarran stott renee barrett tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bjelke-Petersen estate to go under the hammer

        premium_icon Bjelke-Petersen estate to go under the hammer

        News More than 700 items of Sir Joh Bjelke Petersen’s estate will be auctioned in August, including the iconic 1982 white Jaguar and several political mementos.

        REVEALED: South Burnett towns with biggest SPER debts named

        premium_icon REVEALED: South Burnett towns with biggest SPER debts named

        News Millions of dollars are owed to the state government by debtors within the South...

        Alleged youth crime spree in Murgon and Cherbourg

        premium_icon Alleged youth crime spree in Murgon and Cherbourg

        Crime Several youth from Murgon and Cherbourg have been charged with various offences by...

        Qld push to scrap NAPLAN, give teachers extra leave

        premium_icon Qld push to scrap NAPLAN, give teachers extra leave

        Education State Government proposal to scrap NAPLAN, change working conditions