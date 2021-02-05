Menu
South Burnett Aquatic Centre will close for six weeks from February 28. File Photo.
Council News

Renovations to kick off at South Burnett Aquatic Centre

Holly Cormack
5th Feb 2021 12:00 PM
The South Burnett Aquatic Centre in Nanango will close its doors to the public from Sunday February 28 as renovations to the pool commence.

Construction works are estimated to begin on Monday March 1, 2021, and run for about six weeks, with an anticipated completion date of mid-April 2021.

The project, funded through the State Government’s Works for Queensland programme and South Burnett Regional Council’s Capital Works programme, includes upgrades to the flooring, additional expansion jobs and general maintenance to the facility.

Members of the public should be aware that throughout this time there may be general worksite noises and vehicle movements to and around the jobsite.

For further information, contact Council’s Property team on 4189 9100 or email info@sbrc.qld.gov.au.

South Burnett

