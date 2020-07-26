Renowned runner labels Wondai Festival “best event ever”

David Holleran said the Wondai Running Festival was the best event he has ever run. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

DAY two of the Wondai Running Festival came to a close today with runners competing in a 10 kilometre trail run, 22.1 kilometre half marathon and a 42.2 kilometre marathon.

David Holleran who was the first person in history to run through every desert in Australia, said he absolutely loved the event.

"I have run in over 1000 events all over the world and the Wondai Running Festival is the best event I have ever been a part of," Holleran said.

"I have never met so many friendly volunteers and competitors in an event before.

"I will be coming back to the Wondai Running Festival every year until I die."

The Mundubbera man ran the half marathon, powering home in two hours, 20 minutes and 45 seconds.

Local runner James Maxwell completed his first marathon in four hours, 35 minutes and 28 seconds. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Adrian Royce was the first home in the marathon, crossing the finish line in two hours, 46 minutes and 49 seconds.

Royce said it was fantastic to have a running event back.

"People all over the country are struggling with no running events so to have the Wondai Running Festival on was just fantastic,": Royce said.

"It was a great course and runners were able to set some terrific times.

"I would really like to thank all of the organisers and volunteers on doing an amazing job and organising a terrific event."

Marathon winner Adrian Royce flew home in two hours, 46 minutes and 49 seconds. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Committee member Ros Heit said it was fantastic to see everyone out, enjoying the event.

"It means a lot to the region to have an event like this back, it was not only great for the people, but it was great for the local economy," Mrs Heit said.

"Wondai is such a friendly community, everyone really seemed to enjoy themselves and it was great for the wellbeing of everyone involved.

"This year has been the highest number of registrations we have ever had and all of the hotels and motels in Wondai are packed."

Marathon winner Adrian Royce with Wondai Running Festival committee member Ros Heit. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

