Renowned runner labels Wondai Festival “best event ever”
DAY two of the Wondai Running Festival came to a close today with runners competing in a 10 kilometre trail run, 22.1 kilometre half marathon and a 42.2 kilometre marathon.
David Holleran who was the first person in history to run through every desert in Australia, said he absolutely loved the event.
"I have run in over 1000 events all over the world and the Wondai Running Festival is the best event I have ever been a part of," Holleran said.
"I have never met so many friendly volunteers and competitors in an event before.
"I will be coming back to the Wondai Running Festival every year until I die."
The Mundubbera man ran the half marathon, powering home in two hours, 20 minutes and 45 seconds.
Adrian Royce was the first home in the marathon, crossing the finish line in two hours, 46 minutes and 49 seconds.
Royce said it was fantastic to have a running event back.
"People all over the country are struggling with no running events so to have the Wondai Running Festival on was just fantastic,": Royce said.
"It was a great course and runners were able to set some terrific times.
"I would really like to thank all of the organisers and volunteers on doing an amazing job and organising a terrific event."
Committee member Ros Heit said it was fantastic to see everyone out, enjoying the event.
"It means a lot to the region to have an event like this back, it was not only great for the people, but it was great for the local economy," Mrs Heit said.
"Wondai is such a friendly community, everyone really seemed to enjoy themselves and it was great for the wellbeing of everyone involved.
"This year has been the highest number of registrations we have ever had and all of the hotels and motels in Wondai are packed."
A massive photo gallery with over 150 photos will be online tomorrow.