Repeat offender drives unlicenced, unregistered, uninsured

A Mundubbera man is due to face court after he was charged with several traffic offences for the fourth time. (Picture: File)

A 45-YEAR-old Mundubbera man is due to face court after he was charged for driving without a licence, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving an uninsured vehicle.

On Wednesday September 9 at approximately 2.30pm police observed the man driving through Mundubbera with no number plates on the car.

Police pulled the vehicle over and soon discovered the man did not own a licence and the car was both unregistered and uninsured.

This is the fourth time the man has been charged for these offences.

He will face Gayndah Magistrates Court on October 9.