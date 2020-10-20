Repeat teen drink driver fined after smashing car into tree

Corey Cross was fined after getting behind the wheel over the general alcohol limit and crashing into a tree. (Picture: Social Media)

Corey Cross was fined after getting behind the wheel over the general alcohol limit and crashing into a tree. (Picture: Social Media)

A SOUTH Burnett teenager has been fined after he got behind the wheel of a car while over the general alcohol limit, crashing into a tree.

At the time of the incident Corey Cross was supposed to be driving a vehicle with a fitted interlock device after an earlier drink driving offence in 2019.

Cross pleaded guilty to one charge of driving over the general alcohol limit and one charge of driving a motor vehicle other than as allowed under an interlock condition at Kingaroy magistrates court.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi told the court on August 30 police were called to a traffic crash on Alice Creek Road in Alice Creek.

“At about 2.45pm police attended a crash where a silver Ford motor vehicle had collided with a tree in Alice Creek,” Sen Sgt Gangemi said.

“The defendant was the driver who blew a reading of 0.088.”



Cross was represented by Mark Werner from J.A. Carroll Solicitors.

Mr Werner said he would be submitting for fines and minimum disqualification as Cross was still subject to youthful errors in his judgment.

“Mr Cross is 19, lives with his grandparents and participates in their cattle transport and farming business,” he said.

“He has been employed ever since completing high school, has no criminal history and only one relevant drink driving charge from 2019.

“He is involved in team management and catering for local cricket in the South Burnett.

“He travels 200-300km a day for his work and the loss of his licence will stop that.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said Cross has a number of very strong referees who spoke highly of his work ethic and community mindedness.

“It’s important people don’t drink drive, particularly people who are already convicted of offences subject to an interlock device,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“Interlock devices are terribly expensive, however they are much cheaper then the hospital costs for people who have accidents.

“You have proven to yourself and others when driving at 0.088 you don’t have the same degree of control and in fact you are four times more likely to have an accident and that is why drink driving is illegal.

“Fortunately for you these consequences are only for you and not others. I do take into account the positive aspects of your life and that is why I am going to give you the minimum disqualifications so you can get back on with the good work as soon as possible.”



For the drink driving offence Cross was fined $750 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for three months.

For driving without an interlock device, Cross was fined $250 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for three months.

Convictions were recorded for both charges.

READ MORE: ‘I do burnouts to relieve stress’: Kingaroy Hoon sentenced

Suspended jail term ‘motivates’ drug offender to behave

Intoxicated Nanango man allegedly tries to outrun police