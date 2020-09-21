Menu
Basketball

REPLAY: Basketball Qld State Championships - U16 boys

by Brayden Heslehurst
21st Sep 2020 4:27 AM | Updated: 5:29 PM
ABOVE: Qld State Basketball Championships - Gladstone Power vs Southern District Titans (U16 Boys)

Powerhouse clubs and teams from central and north Queensland will be in action as day one of the State Under-16 Boys Championships tips-off in Logan.

Logan Basketball will host the tournament at Cornubia Park Sports Centre, which will run from tomorrow until the finals which will be played on Thursday.

This website will be livestreaming all games, each day on court three.

REPLAY: Qld Basketball State Championships - Logan Thunder vs Gold Coast Waves (U16 Boys)

The first day of games to be streamed starts with a second division battle between Gladstone and Southern Districts before Division 1 match-ups between the Logan Thunder and Gold Coast as well as Brisbane Capitals and South West Metro Pirates headline Monday's schedule.

 

REPLAY: Division 2 - RedCity Roar v Gold Coast Breakers 

 

REPLAY: Division 1 - Brisbane Capitals Gold v SWM Pirates

 

REPLAY: Northside Wizards v Mackay Meteors

 

REPLAY: Ipswich Force v Cairns Stingers

 

Just like in the under-16 girls tournament, the Gold Coast Waves will head into the tournament as favourites after finishing the BQJBC competition in first place before the competition was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Northside Wizards, who will also feature on the stream schedule for day one, will be chasing the Waves after finishing the regular season in second place.

 

DAY ONE SCHEDULE

8am: Division 2 - Gladstone Power v Southern Districts Titans

9.30am: Division 1 - Logan Thunder v Gold Coast Waves

11am: Division 2 - RedCity Roar v Gold Coast Breakers

12.30pm: Division 1 - Brisbane Capitals Gold v SWM Pirates

2pm: Division 1 - Northside Wizards v Mackay Meteors

3.30pm: Division 2 - Ipswich Force v Cairns Stingers

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Basketball Qld State Championships u16 boys

