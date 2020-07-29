Menu
Rugby League

REPLAY: Aaron Payne Cup Ignatius Park v St Brendan's

callum dick
29th Jul 2020 10:49 AM
NOTE: Above is a replay of the match

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup returns to regional Queensland this week.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

St Brendan's College tackles Ignatius Park College at Magpies Sporting Club in Mackay today. Kick-off is at 11.45am.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the game before kick-off.

Watch the replay of Mackay State High School v Kirwan State High School here.

