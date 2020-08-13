Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Soccer

REPLAY: Qld Schools Premier League Kelvin Grove v Corinda

by Andrew Dawson
13th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Seven schools will be playing for a place in the Queensland Schools Premier League grand finals today.

Palm Beach Currumbin, Kelvin Grove SC, Helensvale SHS, Chancellor SC, Cavendish Road SHS. Corinda SHS and Murrumba SC have teams in the semi-finals, with matches to be livestreamed on this website from 9AM today.

Subscribe now to view the games, plus next week's grand finals, while also unlocking the best news coverage across News' sites around Australia.

Cavendish Road SHS and Palm Beach Currumbin were old campaigners in the finals, but the appearance Corinda SHS will be new-comers to the finals arena.

TODAY'S SEMI-FINALS SCHEDULE

9am: Helensvale SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (senior boys)

11am: Kelvin Grove SC v Chancellor SC (junior girls)

11am: Cavendish Road SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (junior boys)

1pm: Cavendish Road SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (junior girls)

1pm: Kelvin Grove SC v Corinda SHS (junior boys)

3pm: Murrumba SC v Cavendish Road SHS (senior girls)

More Stories

livestream queensland schools premier league school sport soccer sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Frecklington responds to border closure stance criticism

        Premium Content Frecklington responds to border closure stance criticism

        Politics Opposition leader Deb Frecklington has rejected claims her border stance helped fuel complacency among Queenslanders.

        • 13th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
        Major overhaul at power station pumps millions into economy

        Premium Content Major overhaul at power station pumps millions into economy

        News The $36.2 million, two-month overhaul will employ 500 workers

        • 13th Aug 2020 2:42 PM
        CITRUS DEVELOPMENT: 60 jobs and infrastructure secured

        Premium Content CITRUS DEVELOPMENT: 60 jobs and infrastructure secured

        Rural An international interest in a tasty mandarian variety has turned up aces for a...

        • 13th Aug 2020 2:30 PM
        REVEALED: Five of the best Airbnb’s in the South Burnett

        Premium Content REVEALED: Five of the best Airbnb’s in the South Burnett

        Business If you’re looking to plan your next holiday but want to stay local, check out these...

        • 13th Aug 2020 2:30 PM