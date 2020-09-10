Menu
REPLAY: All the games you missed from AFLQ junior boys

by Andrew Dawson
10th Sep 2020 8:31 AM | Updated: 3:26 PM
ABOVE: Replay of the junior boys Quarter Final Mountain Creek SHS vs Park Ridge SHS

WINNERS AND REPLAYS:

QUARTER FINAL

Mountain Creek takes home today's victory after beating Park Ridge in the Quater Final 27-14.

GAME 9 

Replay: Varsity State College v Mountain Creek SHS

 

GAME 8

Helensvale SHS has claimed victory over Pacific Pines SHS 41-6.

Replay: Pacific Pines SHS v Helensvale SHS

 

 

GAME 7 

Palm Beach Currumbin win with an exceptional 75-0 score against Miami SHS

Replay: Miami SHS vs PBC

 

GAME 6

Varsity SHS is taking home a win with a 53-0 game against Woodcrest SC.

Replay: Woodcrest SC vs Varsity SHS

 

GAME 5

Helensvale SHS has beaten Park Ridge SHS with a final score of 39-0.

Replay: Park Ridge SHS vs Helensvale SHS

 

GAME 4

Narangba Valley win game four against Miami SHS 32-6.

Replay: Narangba Valley SHS vs Miami SHS

 

GAME 3

Mountain Creek takes the win against Woodcrest SC with a final score of 41-0.

Replay: Mountain Creek SHS v Woodcrest SC

 

GAME 2

Park Ridge has beaten Pacific Pines 27-14.

Replay: Pacific Pines SHS vs Park Ridge SHS

 

GAME 1

Palm Beach Currumbin has won the first game of the day with a strong lead on Narangba Valley 53-0.

Replay: PBC vs Narangba Valley

 

EARLIER | The Australian Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day continues today, with junior boys teams in action.

It is the fourth and final day of qualifying matches at the gala carnival to see who qualifies for the finals on October 16-17.

Earlier in the week the junior girls, senior boys and senior girls were contested.

The four days of games were being livestreamed at right here.

TODAY'S SCHEDULE

Junior males

9.30am: PBC v Narangba Valley SHS

10am: Pacific Pines SHS v Park Ridge SHS

10.30am: Mountain Creek SHS v Woodcrest SC

11am: Narangba Valley SHS v Miami SHS

11.30am: Park Ridge SHS v Helensvale SHS

Noon: Woodcrest SC v Varsity SHS

12.30pm: PBC v Miami SHS

1pm: Pacific Pines SHS v Helensvale SHS

1.30pm: Varsity SC v Mountain Creek SHS

2.30pm: Qualifying final

Originally published as Livestream: AFLQ SEQ Gala Day - junior boys

