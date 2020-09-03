REPORT: Drugs lead the way for South Burnett crime data

A DEEP dive into the crime history in the South Burnett has uncovered that drugs continue to be the biggest problem facing police in the region.

Date released by the Queensland Police Service from September 3 2018 – September 2 2020 has provided an insight into the crime trends in the region.

This data covers seven towns in the South Burnett and breaks down the specific crimes into categories.

In total the South Burnett had 7458 offences over the last two years with with 1788 drug related offences.

Traffic related offences were also high on the crime list with 976 offences followed by 816 good order offences.

Crime heat map of Kingaroy from September 3 2018 – September 2 2020. (Picture: Queensland Police Service)

Kingaroy topped the table for crime, with 3166 offences occurring over the past two years, 872 of those were drug offences, 503 theft offences and 461 traffic offences.

October 2018 was the worst month for offending with 190 offences occurring in Kingaroy.

Saturday proved to be the busiest day for offending with 485 crimes occurring in Kingaroy, majority of them occurring around midnight.

The Murgon police zone was the second highest area of crime in the region.

In total there were 1852 crimes committed, 322 of those drug related, 322 theft offences and 291 good order offences.

October 2019 was the highest month of crime in Murgon, with 118 offences in total.

Friday was the biggest day for crime in Murgon, with a total of 310 crimes occurring on that day over the course of two years.

Heat map of Cherbourg from September 3 2018 – September 2 2020. (Picture: Queensland Police Service)

Cherbourg was the town with the third highest number of crimes, 1374 in total.

Good order offences topped the table at 255 offences, followed by assault 235 and property damage 216.

July 2020 had the most offences with 89 offences taking place in that month.

Saturday was again the pick of the week for criminals with 263 crimes taking place over the course of two years.

The remaining towns are as follows:

Nanango – 889

Drug offences – 167

Theft – 160

Traffic related offences – 135

Wondai – 483

Drug offences – 113

Traffic related offences – 80

Unlawful entry 61

Blackbutt – 433

Drug offences – 138

Traffic offences – 85

Theft – 59

Yarraman – 298

Traffic offences – 74

Drug offences – 61

Theft – 62