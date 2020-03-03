Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
News

Reports of fatality after car bursts into flames

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 12:18 PM | Updated: 12:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROAD is blocked, with police crews on the scene, following an accident that left a car in flames and a person with critical injuries.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Glamorgan Vale Road at 10:17am, where a patient was treated for critical injuries.

Police sources have been unable to confirm how many vehicles were involved in the incident, but have stated a car was on fire.

Drivers in the area are advised to seek alternate routes.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

On Scene News Australia is reporting the crash as a fatality.

car fire glamorgan vale road road accident
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Animal advocate speaks out for International Women’s Day

        premium_icon Animal advocate speaks out for International Women’s Day

        News Ms Clacy said she just wants to leave the world a little better off than she found it.

        Car catches fire on D’Aguilar Highway

        premium_icon Car catches fire on D’Aguilar Highway

        News Emergency crews rush to the scene to control blaze.

        Holly hits wicket on head in female-focused podcast

        Holly hits wicket on head in female-focused podcast

        News “Each for Equal couldn’t be more fitting for the sporting landscape”

        OPINION: Why coming in second place is sometimes better

        premium_icon OPINION: Why coming in second place is sometimes better

        News South Burnett Times journalist spills on her learnings from losing the grand...