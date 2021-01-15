Rescue helicopter en route to horrific Burnett crash scene

One patient is critically injured and another two are in serious conditions following a horrific two-vehicle crash near Cushnie.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a serious crash in the South Burnett.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are treating as many as four patients for major injuries, after being called to the scene near Cushnie at 11.50am.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on the corner of Chinchilla-Wondai Rd and Cushnie Rd.

One patient is in a critical condition.

A male in his 20s and a female in her 20s are both be treated for abdominal injuries and are in serious conditions.

A QAS spokesperson said there was also a fourth patient but did not provide details.

A rescue helicopter in on its way to the scene.