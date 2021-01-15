Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
One patient is critically injured and another two are in serious conditions following a horrific two-vehicle crash near Cushnie.
One patient is critically injured and another two are in serious conditions following a horrific two-vehicle crash near Cushnie.
Breaking

Rescue helicopter en route to horrific Burnett crash scene

Dominic Elsome
15th Jan 2021 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a serious crash in the South Burnett.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are treating as many as four patients for major injuries, after being called to the scene near Cushnie at 11.50am.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on the corner of Chinchilla-Wondai Rd and Cushnie Rd.

One patient is in a critical condition.

A male in his 20s and a female in her 20s are both be treated for abdominal injuries and are in serious conditions.

A QAS spokesperson said there was also a fourth patient but did not provide details.

A rescue helicopter in on its way to the scene.

chinchilla wondai rd crash cushnie south burnett crash south burnett crash 2021
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three new cases as Premier to face grilling

        Premium Content Three new cases as Premier to face grilling

        News The Premier has confirmed three new COVID-19 cases overnight but could face tough questions over the handling of two people in hotel quarantine who were able to leave...

        Man sneaks opioids into watch house, injects self and others

        Premium Content Man sneaks opioids into watch house, injects self and others

        Crime After noticing suspicious activity among inmates, police charged a Cherbourg man...

        Police investigating string of break-ins, thefts in Burnett

        Premium Content Police investigating string of break-ins, thefts in Burnett

        Crime Burnett police have charged one man and are continuing to investigate a number of...

        Helicopter inspections to kick off across Burnett region

        Premium Content Helicopter inspections to kick off across Burnett region

        Information Powerlink Queensland will be commencing helicopter inspections in coming months to...