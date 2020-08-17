Menu
LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a serious crash between Moore and Blackbutt.
Rescue helicopter tasked to serious crash on Blackbutt range

Dominic Elsome
17th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
A PATIENT has sustain serious injuries in a crash on the D'Aguilar Highway.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the incident between Moore and Blackbutt at 12.15pm.

One ambulance crew is currently on scene.

A QAS spokesperson confirmed the patient had sustained "a significant lower leg injury" and the rescue helicopter had been tasked to the area.

Beloved Kingaroy optometrist Malcolm Lee See was tragically killed on the same stretch of road last month, when his car collided with a tree.

More to come …

