Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services used an electrical cord to pull a man to safety after he fell into a 4m hole in the Darwin CBD early this morning.
Emergency services used an electrical cord to pull a man to safety after he fell into a 4m hole in the Darwin CBD early this morning.
News

Rescuers use power cord to save man after CBD hole fall

by Thomas Morgan
3rd Apr 2021 11:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY crews used an electrical cord to pull a young man out of a four-metre deep hole in Darwin's CBD overnight.

NT Police were first called to the ordeal at 1.30am Saturday along Wood Street.

At the scene, they found a 23-year-old man who had fallen into the pit.

Crews then performed a "vertical rescue" using an electrical cord.

The man sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for a check up.

Originally published as Rescuers use power cord to save man after Darwin CBD hole fall

fall rescue

Just In

    Putin declared sexiest man

    Putin declared sexiest man
    • 3rd Apr 2021 11:16 AM
    Baby born with three penises

    Baby born with three penises
    • 3rd Apr 2021 10:38 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motocross rider flown to hospital after Burnett crash

        Premium Content Motocross rider flown to hospital after Burnett crash

        News A motocross rider has been flown to hospital after he lost control of his bike and crashed in the Burnett. FULL DETAILS:

        Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Premium Content Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Travel Major travel deals reveal most popular destinations

        Magistrate slams DV offender over continual breaches

        Premium Content Magistrate slams DV offender over continual breaches

        Crime ‘The last thing I want is for your children to grow up like you’: A magistrate has...

        Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Premium Content Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Health Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ and their households