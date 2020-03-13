Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie resident Nikki Betts was left in shock after a ute ploughed through her fence and into her yard.
Gympie resident Nikki Betts was left in shock after a ute ploughed through her fence and into her yard.
News

Resident terrified after ute ploughs into her yard

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
13th Mar 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE 24-year-old alleged driver of a ute that ploughed through a Gympie property this week will face court next month.

Gympie resident Nikki Betts was left in shock after a ute ploughed through her fence and into her yard.
Gympie resident Nikki Betts was left in shock after a ute ploughed through her fence and into her yard.

READ MORE

- VIDEO: Car flips on busy Gympie street

- Vessel capsizes off Inskip Point

Seven News reported local resident Nikki Betts was "about to check her mail" on Tuesday afternoon when a ute smashed through her white picket fence, sending pailings flying, felling tree branches and damaging her car before continuing on.

"It was sitting in the front lawn spinning its tyres trying to get away," Ms Betts told Seven News.

"This is the second time it's happened to me. The last time I had a car come through the side fence."

Gympie resident Nikki Betts was left in shock after a ute ploughed through her fence and into her yard.
Gympie resident Nikki Betts was left in shock after a ute ploughed through her fence and into her yard.

The alleged offender escaped, but police found him in a vehicle 300m away from the scene shortly after.

Gympie resident Nikki Betts was left in shock after a ute ploughed through her fence and into her yard.
Gympie resident Nikki Betts was left in shock after a ute ploughed through her fence and into her yard.

Seven News reported he was given notice to appear in court next month on a range of driving offences including disqualified driving and drug driving.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks gympie-crime gympie news gympie police gympie region hit and run
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: The wheel will come full circle

        OPINION: The wheel will come full circle

        News That feeling of not getting anywhere, going through the same grind and getting no closer to finishing a goal or even just getting closer to a goal can be very...

        How hero Aussie truckie saved family, kids in car rollover

        premium_icon How hero Aussie truckie saved family, kids in car rollover

        Breaking A hero truckie has rescued a family of five after their car rolled over on the...

        YOUTH CRIME: Expert says ‘Band-Aid solution’ not the answer

        premium_icon YOUTH CRIME: Expert says ‘Band-Aid solution’ not the answer

        Crime ‘There’s a lot of evidence that shows youth detention is not the answer to youth...

        South Burnett’s biggest week of golf just a stroke away

        premium_icon South Burnett’s biggest week of golf just a stroke away

        Golf More than 140 competitors have already registered for the popular Peanut Harvest...