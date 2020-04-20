Menu
Kingaroy Garden Centre owner Mary Schloss with team member Kristy Armistead. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Residents are finding green thumbs in pandemic

Tristan Evert
20th Apr 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:46 PM
AS BUSINESSES across the South Burnett continue to feel the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, one nursery is experiencing an unlikely boom.

The Kingaroy Garden Centre is having one of its busiest periods in the business's 44-year history, and its owners have been forced to order in plants up to three times a week to keep up with demand.

Kingaroy Garden Centre owner Mary Schloss said the flow of customers had been non-stop during the past three weeks.

"Due to the high number of customers buying plants and seeds, we have had to order in stock up to three times a week," Ms Schloss said.

"We have been operating for over 40 years and luckily we have a great network of contacts to allow us to meet the current demand.

"All of our plants are sourced locally in Southeast Queensland to ensure they are always fresh and healthy."

 

House plants sitting on the windowsill of Madeline Grace's Kingaroy home. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Residents across the South Burnett are using this forced downtime to revamp their gardens, which Ms Schloss said could have countless benefits.

"Gardening is very beneficial for mental health and is a great way to relax and unwind," Mrs Schloss said.

"A lot of families are all home together, and planting seeds and watching it grow is a great activity for everyone.

"Now is the perfect time to spend some time in the garden or filling your house with plants."

Ms Schloss said the most sought-after products in recent weeks were vegetable seeds, as residents worked toward becoming more self-sufficient.

South Burnett

