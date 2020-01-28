Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Creek in a terrible state
Environment

Residents up in arms as dead fish and eels line ailing creek

Crystal Jones
by
28th Jan 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 6:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CALAVOS residents are up in arms at the state of Yellow Waterholes Creek as maggot-ridden dead fish and eels line the waterway.

Nearby resident Samantha Veitch said there were hundreds of dead fish and eels at the creek on Friday, with a sickening smell emanating from the ailing creek.

"It was blanketed in dead fish and eels," she said.

"I've never seen that many dead eels, there were hundreds."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Fellow Calavos resident Charlie Ramsay called for the Environmental Protection Agency to get involved.

"We've had enough," he said.

Mr Ramsay said he had lived in the area for almost 12 years, but had never seen the creek in such poor health.

"It's never, ever happened before," he said.

A dead fish in Yellow Waterholes Creek on Wolfenden Road Calavos.
A dead fish in Yellow Waterholes Creek on Wolfenden Road Calavos. Mike Knott

Mr Ramsay said the waterway travelled right along the back of Sam's Creek, which was a concern to locals.

"It contaminates the water underground," he said.

"This has never, ever happened before, ever."

Ms Veitch and Mr Ramsay said they had both lodged complaints with the council.

On Monday, a silvery slick could be seen on the creek's depleted water.

A spokeswoman for Bundaberg Regional Council said the council was looking into the issue.

"Council officers are investigating after recently being made aware of an issue," she said. 

animals calavos environment fish wildlife yellow waterholes creek
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Regional fashion workers among 1200 creditors owed $50m

        premium_icon Regional fashion workers among 1200 creditors owed $50m

        Business Early investigations into the retailer’s financial situation paints a bleak picture, but administrators hope a buyer can save the iconic Aussie chain.

        Cop shocked after driver swerves into oncoming traffic

        premium_icon Cop shocked after driver swerves into oncoming traffic

        News Police reveal what led to a major crash that hospitalised five

        Pedestrian hit by car at Kingaroy, transported to hospital

        premium_icon Pedestrian hit by car at Kingaroy, transported to hospital

        News QAS have transported one patient to a South Burnett hospital.

        BACK TO SCHOOL: Police push for better road safety

        premium_icon BACK TO SCHOOL: Police push for better road safety

        News Students and teachers have returned to schools across the region, sparking a call...