Residents hope idea ‘snowballs’ to help fight virus

TAKING ACTION: Concerned community members Graham Rattledge and Pauline Shaw in their vests, which aim to create awareness about social distancing in public places. Photo: Laura Blackmore

AS THE government continues to roll out new measures to control the spread of coronavirus, a concerned community group is using a quirky method to urge residents to take the rules seriously.

After multiple discussions on the South Burnett Community Chat and Information page on Facebook about people not practising social distancing in the region, some members came up with a plan.

Pauline Shaw said they hoped to create more awareness through their actions.

“There were far too many comments on our site about people in crowded supermarkets who were ignoring the 1.5m rule,” Ms Shaw said.

“We wanted to make them more aware of their ­responsibilities and the consequences of not social distancing from each other.

“The idea formed on our chat that we would buy a high-vis vest, write messages on them and wear them when we were shopping.

“Rosemary Pratt was the first to find a vest and write her own messages on it.”

Some of their slogans include “1.5, Stay Alive” and “Stay at home, do not roam”.

Graham Rattledge and Pauline Shaw want people to adhere to the laws set by the government, including social distancing and sticking to the 1.5m rule. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Ms Shaw said their actions would be a friendly ­reminder for people to keep their distance in order to protect the whole community.

“We need to protect ourselves and others,” she said.

“Look out for one another and show that we are going to beat this by standing together, separate by a 1.5m distance of course.

“If more people take up our idea, perhaps it would create a snowball effect and could go Australia-wide.

“It would positively create awareness around social distancing and help slow down the terrible rush on hospital beds, overstretching emergency and medical staff as well as people resuming work again.

“Our children could also go back to school and resume a normal life which they need.”