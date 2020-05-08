Residents take to the park as things begin to ‘lighten’ up

FIRST TASTE OF FREEDOM: South Burnett residents were quick to take advantage of the lighter restrictions today with families galore flocking to Kingaroy's Memorial Park for a spot of sunshine and a bite to eat.

RESIDENTS were quick to take advantage of the lighter restrictions today with families galore flocking to Kingaroy’s Memorial Park for a spot of sunshine and a bite to eat.

“It just feels so good to get out and have a coffee in the sunshine, instead of sitting in your car with take away,” Jenny Lee Green said.

Jenny-Lee Green with her father Col Hopper from Border's Gap having a bight to eat at Memorial Park in Kingaroy.

“Dad and I haven’t been to the park in years so we thought we’d take the advantage of the lighter restriction and have lunch here today and the weather has been perfect for us.”

Many South Burnett residents breathed a sigh of relief when Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed Queensland will move into step one of reopening next weekend.

As of Saturday, May 16 step one will involve gatherings in home of a maximum of five people.

Dining in at restaurants, pubs and clubs with a maximum of ten people will also be allowed.

Businesses must have a COVID-safe plan in place, and nail salons will also be allowed to open – but bookings are essential.

People will also be allowed to travel up to 150km for day trips.

Up to 10 people will be allowed to gather outside.

For now families like the Young’s are just glad they can spend their lunch hour out and about instead of cooped up inside.

Scott Young from Barham Chiropractic Kingaroy spending his lunch break with his daughter Ella in Memorial Park.

“It was good to get out today and spend my hour break with Ella in the park,” young father and local Chiropractor Scott Young said.

“It’s good to see things are starting to get back to normal.”

Other families said it was nice to get the kids out of the “classroom” and into some fresh air.

The Hickey family enjoying their lunch at Memorial Park in Kingaroy.

Although, the Hickey family admit their boys were still eyeing off the slides and sings longingly.

While sitting and having picnics has been given the all clear, it could still be a few weeks before play grounds and public recreation equipment is open for everyone to use once more.

But for now Queenslanders will have to be content with visiting other households, while maintaining social distancing regulations.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today announced household groups of five people can pay a visit to another home from this Sunday, just in time for Mother’s Day, as long as everyone keeps a 1.5m distance from one another

Family members also have permission to travel more than 50km from home to visit their families this Sunday – as long as they simply go to their family and return home, not detouring into the community or to shopping centres.